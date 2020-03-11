TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Central Islip, cops say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk Police have arrested a motorist from Oakdale and charged him in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a Central Islip man Friday in the victim's hometown.

Major Case Unit detectives said that Philip Tavares, 63, of Patricia Court faces a charge of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

He was being held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday. It was unclear Wednesday whether he had retained an attorney.

Police said that Tavares was the driver who struck Terrance Tuffini, 35, of Central Islip at about 6:35 p.m. as he walked on Hawthorne Avenue, just north of Storey Avenue. He was also hit by a 2007 Toyota Yaris and a 2008 Dodge Nitro in the incident, police said. No other driver was charged.

Tuffini was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

