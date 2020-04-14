Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a 76-year-old bicyclist in critical condition earlier this month in Blue Point.

The incident occurred just before noon on April 6, when Suffolk County police said the driver of a black sport utility vehicle made a left-hand turn from Blue Point Avenue onto Middle Road, striking Frannie Columbini of Blue Point as he rode northbound on Blue Point Avenue. Columbini was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital and is listed in critical condition with undisclosed injuries, police said Tuesday.

After striking Columbini, police said, the SUV fled east on Middle Road.

The incident was captured on video surveillance from the nearby Bayport-Blue Point Community Library and can be viewed on the police YouTube video channel at www.youtube.com/scpdtv.

Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can go online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.