TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Driver in Blue Point hit-and-run sought

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a 76-year-old bicyclist in critical condition earlier this month in Blue Point.

The incident occurred just before noon on April 6, when Suffolk County police said the driver of a black sport utility vehicle made a left-hand turn from Blue Point Avenue onto Middle Road, striking Frannie Columbini of Blue Point as he rode northbound on Blue Point Avenue. Columbini was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital and is listed in critical condition with undisclosed injuries, police said Tuesday.

After striking Columbini, police said, the SUV fled east on Middle Road.

The incident was captured on video surveillance from the nearby Bayport-Blue Point Community Library and can be viewed on the police YouTube video channel at www.youtube.com/scpdtv.

Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can go online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

COVID-19 testing site at Jones Beach closed due Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Shoppers wait to enter Trader Joe's in Westbury Data: Black population makes up disproportionate share of LI virus deaths
The entrance to the federal prison in Otisville, NY not yet moving to release inmates because of virus
Julia Sabia Motley recovered from COVID-19 and hopes Merrick teacher wants to donate plasma to help others
Robert Greenberger loved interacting with people. "He had Robert Greenberger: People person with a 'wicked' sense of humor 
The Edward W. Bower Elementary School in Lindenhurst Committee to discuss future of Lindenhurst school buildings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search