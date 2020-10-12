TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
Long IslandCrime

Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in pub parking lot, police say

Officials at the scene where a pedestrian was

Officials at the scene where a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot behind Jack McCarthy's pub in Centereach Sunday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 48-year-old man is in serious but stable condition Monday after police said he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in a pub parking lot late Sunday night in Centereach.

Suffolk County police said Gary Harnig, of Centereach, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub at 2582 Middle Country Rd., when he was struck at about 10 p.m. Harnig was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the incident and said the vehicle that hit Harnig is believed to be a white pickup truck — and that the driver fled the scene heading south on Lake Grove Boulevard. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the driver or the accident to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

The town beach at Beach Lane in Wainscott State backs Wainscott cable; residents propose alternative
Copiague residents Andrew Meyerowitz and Dianne Hawxhurst have Traffic concerns spawn homeowners' alliance in Copiague
A 27-year-old Guatemalan immigrant is waiting for his He fled Guatemala at age 14 for LI — and U.S. citizenship
Long Islanders Martha Maffei and Ludmila Molina will Latinos who are new U.S. citizens set to cast first vote for president
Railroad officials say that even before the new LIRR officials promise major advance in air-purifying tech
Newsday's investigative series, "Long Island Divided," took first Newsday's Long Island Divided series wins Murrow Award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search