A 48-year-old man is in serious but stable condition Monday after police said he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in a pub parking lot late Sunday night in Centereach.

Suffolk County police said Gary Harnig, of Centereach, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub at 2582 Middle Country Rd., when he was struck at about 10 p.m. Harnig was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the incident and said the vehicle that hit Harnig is believed to be a white pickup truck — and that the driver fled the scene heading south on Lake Grove Boulevard. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the driver or the accident to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.