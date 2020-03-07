TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Islip

By Newsday Staff
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip on Friday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Terrance Tuffini, 35, of Central Islip was struck at about 6:35 p.m. on Hawthorne, just north of Storey Avenue, by an unknown vehicle, whose driver then fled the scene, police said. After Tuffini was hit by the unknown vehicle he was also hit by a 2007 Toyota Yaris and a 2008 Dodge Nitro.

Tuffini was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said. The drivers of the Toyota and the Dodge were not injured.

No arrests were made Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

