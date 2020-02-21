TODAY'S PAPER
Man seriously hurt in Farmingville hit-and-run, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and Farmingville first responders were called

Suffolk police and Farmingville first responders were called to the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Ave in Farmingville after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A hit-and-run driver left a 24-year-old man "lying in the roadway" in Farmingville on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Gabriel Perezof Farmingville was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. They determined Perez had been struck by a vehicle that then fled, according to the police statement.

Anyone with information should call the Sixth Squad 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

