Long IslandCrime

Driver indicted in fatal hit-and-run of partygoer in Amagansett

Daniel Campbell, right, and his attorney Ed Burke

Daniel Campbell, right, and his attorney Ed Burke Jr. arrive at the Riverhead courthouse Wednesday for the 19-year-old's arraignment in the hit-and-run death of Devesh Samtani. Credit: John Roca

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Montauk man accused in an August hit-and-run crash that led to the death of an incoming NYU student was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Suffolk County criminal court.

Daniel Campbell, 19, declined to talk to reporters after his arraignment in Riverhead but his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., expressed sorrow for the death of Devesh Samtani, 18, of Hong Kong, calling it a "horrible, horrible tragic incident."

"Today we just want to offer our sorrow," Burke said.

Samtani was part of a large crowd leaving a house party in Amagansett on Aug. 10 when authorities said he was struck by an SUV driven by Campbell. Samtani died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Campbell was arrested several hours later at his home, based on a description of his vehicle and license plate number provided by other partygoers, authorities said.

Campbell acknowledged hitting Samtani and leaving the scene in an interview with East Hampton police, according to court papers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

