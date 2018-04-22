A hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Shirley left a pedestrian in critical condition, Suffolk police said.

Police did not identify the pedestrian. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

At about 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking eastbound across William Floyd Parkway, just south of Flintlock Drive, when a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway hit him, police said, adding that the driver left the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.