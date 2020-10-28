The gas-stealing driver of a stolen Jeep Cherokee, who crashed into a 2008 Nissan in Shirley on Oct. 12 — injuring three — and then drove off is being sought under the CrimeStoppers program, Suffolk police said.

The hit-and-run driver's two passengers, who police said stole items from a Holbrook gas station, are also being sought.

The three people in the Nissan were treated at a hospital for nonserious injuries after the 2017 Jeep, headed south on the William Floyd Parkway at approximately 10:35 p.m., drove through a red light and smashed into the Nissan, which was headed west on Montauk Highway, police said.

The Jeep had been stolen in the Bronx. Before the crash, the two passengers stole the items from the gas station, the police said, and then the driver stole gas from a Middle Island station.

Anyone who can help detectives can send an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app from the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.