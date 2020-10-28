TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Three sought in Shirley hit-and-run, gas station thefts

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The gas-stealing driver of a stolen Jeep Cherokee, who crashed into a 2008 Nissan in Shirley on Oct. 12 — injuring three — and then drove off is being sought under the CrimeStoppers program, Suffolk police said.

The hit-and-run driver's two passengers, who police said stole items from a Holbrook gas station, are also being sought.

The three people in the Nissan were treated at a hospital for nonserious injuries after the 2017 Jeep, headed south on the William Floyd Parkway at approximately 10:35 p.m., drove through a red light and smashed into the Nissan, which was headed west on Montauk Highway, police said.

The Jeep had been stolen in the Bronx. Before the crash, the two passengers stole the items from the gas station, the police said, and then the driver stole gas from a Middle Island station.

Anyone who can help detectives can send an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app from the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved Town budget hikes salaries, keeps tax levy flat
New York State Police on Tuesday released a State cops: Public's help sought to solve 1992 homicide
Susan Gottehrer, director of Nassau's chapter of the Webinar panel: Mental health training key for cops
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced New York is NY adds California to quarantine states; discourages travel to others
The policy applying to students at Stony Brook SUNY: Students must be COVID-19 tested before Thanksgiving break
People vote early in Garden City on Sunday. Thousands of voters may have to file affidavit ballots 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search