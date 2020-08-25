TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Pedestrian seriously hurt in North Amityville hit-and-run, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in North Amityville, Nassau County police said.

The crash, near the corner of westbound Sunrise Highway and Bayview Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 1:34 a.m., police said.

Police said the man, who was found lying in the road by responding officers, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and was in serious condition. Police did not disclose his injuries.

The identity of the man also was not disclosed, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Police have not said what type of vehicle is believed to have struck the man. First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call them at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

