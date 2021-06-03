TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Amityville woman critically hurt in Copiague hit and run collision, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a hit-and-run collision on the eastbound portion of Sunrise Highway, near Bayview Avenue, in Copaigue Wednesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An Amityville woman was in critical condition after Suffolk police said she was the victim of a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night on the Sunrise Highway, where four people were killed in crashes last month.

Maria Hernandez-Sanchez, 59, was crossing the highway from the south to the north at the intersection of Bayview Avenue in Copiague when an eastbound vehicle collided with her at about 10:15 p.m., police said.

The vehicle, which was described as a grey SUV, continued east on the highway, the police said.

Hernandez-Sanchez was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Last month, Long Island lawmakers urged the state to speed repairs for some of the busiest roadways, including Sunrise Highway, which they said create "horrendous and extremely dangerous driving conditions."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office has announced $30.6 million in projects to resurface and repair about 20 miles of five state roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Anyone who can help investigators with the hit-and-run should call 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

