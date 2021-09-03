A bicyclist was seriously injured in Middle Island Thursday afternoon by a hit-and-run-driver, who was arrested about 90 minutes later, Suffolk police said.

Mirko Paniccia, 52, was arrested outside his Coram home at about 6 p.m. Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, which is a felony, police said. His arraignment has not been set yet.

Police said Paniccia was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado west on Middle Country Road, east of Summersweet Drive, around 4:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and hit the bicyclist, who was riding east on the westbound shoulder.

The bicyclist, whose identity was not released, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.