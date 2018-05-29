TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Arrest in Hamptons hit-run death of delivery driver

Chace Quinn, 19, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of Joseph Lynn McAlla, 63, of Pennsylvania, police said.

Chace Quinn, 19, was arrested Monday in fatal Hamptons hit-run, police said. Photo Credit: Southampton Town police

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Southampton man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a delivery driver last month, town police said Tuesday.

Chace Quinn, 19, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of Joseph Lynn McAlla, 63, on April 5 on County Road 39 on the border of Tuckahoe and Shinnecock Hills, Southampton Town police said.

McAlla, of Clifford Township, Pennsylvania, had been making a delivery to Southampton Masonry when he apparently was hit, town police said.

Quinn was arrested by State Police at 2:30 a.m. Monday on Sunrise Highway, town police said. Police did not say what led them to Quinn.

He was awaiting arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court on charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.

He has three other pending criminal cases charging him with gang assault, obstructing governmental administration and menacing, police said.

