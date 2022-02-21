TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man, 65, seriously hurt in hit-and-run, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured and police said a tow truck operator is in custody following a hit-and-run collision late Sunday night on the border of Elmont and North Valley Stream.

Nassau County police have not released the identities of either the victim or the driver, but said charges are pending.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 237th Street and was reported in a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was later arrested.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Employment counselor Lee Basile helps facilitate an employment
Criminal histories rife among jobless, new study finds
Magdalena Strauss of Cold Spring Harbor takes a
High-end homes, with condos in the mix in Woodbury
Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Virus cases decline on LI, in state as officials weigh restrictions
A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying
Cops: Man, 81, struck, killed crossing Hicksville street
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with
States call on Biden to go from pandemic to endemic policy
Adam Gonzalez, director of behavioral health at Stony
Anxiety, depression still being felt two years into pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?