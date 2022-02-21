A 65-year-old man was seriously injured and police said a tow truck operator is in custody following a hit-and-run collision late Sunday night on the border of Elmont and North Valley Stream.

Nassau County police have not released the identities of either the victim or the driver, but said charges are pending.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 237th Street and was reported in a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was later arrested.

Additional details were not immediately available.