Investigators have identified the type of sport utility vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 76-year-old bicyclist last month in Blue Point — and are asking the public to help them find the driver involved. Updated video of the incident was released Monday.

Suffolk County police said that after a forensic examination of that video Fifth Squad detectives now believe the SUV involved is a black Lincoln Navigator of a model year somewhere between 2007-2014, and said it has tinted window and gold New York license plates. The new video can be found at youtube.com/scpdtv under the listing: Wanted for Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Injuries and the CC number of 20-190272. Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the crash — or, who recognizes the vehicle — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can file a tip using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store of Google Play by searching P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

The incident occurred April 6 as police said the cyclist, Frannie Columbini, 76, of Blue Point, rode his bicycle north on Blue Point Avenue just before noon. Video obtained from the nearby library shows Columbini being struck by the SUV as it turns left from Blue Point Avenue onto Middle Road, then shows the SUV fleeing the scene east on Middle Road, police said.

Columbini was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. His recovery status was not immediately clear on Monday.