TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Driver flees crash, fires gun during foot chase by officer, police say

Police on Mohawk Drive in North Babylon where

Police on Mohawk Drive in North Babylon where a male from a crash on Deer Park Avenue had fled on foot and fired his gun around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Credit: James Carbone

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com
Print

A Suffolk County police officer witnessed a hit and run in North Babylon on Saturday afternoon, leading to a car and foot chase during which a suspect fired his gun and then hid in a nearby shed, police said.

Details about the car crash or the subsequent car and foot chases, were not immediately available, and police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash or chases.

The car crash occurred on Parkdale Drive in North Babylon, police said in an email.

An officer saw one of the cars take off after the crash and become disabled a short distance away, police said.

The driver of that car then took off on foot, police said. The officer chased him through a shopping center and residential area.

"During the foot pursuit, the suspect discharged a weapon," police said.

Although authorities did not say if the suspect aimed his shot at the officer, they said "the officer did not return fire."

The suspect was then located "a short time later hiding in a shed" on Mohawk Drive in North Babylon, authorities said. The suspect's gun was found in a nearby pool, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Girl Scouts of Nassau County are selling cookies Girl Scouts sell cookies at drive-thru booth
Kerita Jackson, a Centereach resident who is a Talk, pray, cry: Nurses leaned on each other through COVID trauma
Marit Molin has been named the 2021 Suffolk As COVID gained strength, so did her efforts to lift those on the East End
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated Sources: Cuomo digs in to fight sexual harassment accusations
John Blumenreiter, 77, of Queens, gets his first State: Brazilian COVID-19 variant found for first time in NY
Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, an entomologist at Cornell University, talked After 17-year wait, LIers may see, and hear, these cicadas in 2021
Didn’t find what you were looking for?