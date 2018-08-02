TODAY'S PAPER
Hit-run crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Detectives believe the vehicle involved in the early morning Greenlawn crash is a blue Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Suffolk County police investigate a hit-and-run crash that

Suffolk County police investigate a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian at Broadway and Legacy Court in Greenlawn early Thursday. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday morning in Greenlawn, police said.

Sair Rodriguez, 32, of Greenlawn, was walking on the shoulder of southbound Broadway about midnight when a southbound vehicle hit him near Legacy Court, Suffolk County police said.

The Greenlawn Fire Department took Rodriguez to Huntington Hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a blue Hyundai Elantra, possibly with a damaged front end and a missing passenger-side mirror, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

