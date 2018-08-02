A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday morning in Greenlawn, police said.

Sair Rodriguez, 32, of Greenlawn, was walking on the shoulder of southbound Broadway about midnight when a southbound vehicle hit him near Legacy Court, Suffolk County police said.

The Greenlawn Fire Department took Rodriguez to Huntington Hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a blue Hyundai Elantra, possibly with a damaged front end and a missing passenger-side mirror, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.