TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two seriously hurt in hit-run crash in Islandia, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for the driver of a 1993 Ford Econoline van that investigators said was involved in an early morning hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two people Tuesday in Islandia.

Suffolk County police said the van driver fled the scene on foot after the crash and are asking the public for help.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Express Drive North and Old Nichols Road at about 2:40 a.m., police said.

Major Case Unit detectives said the Ford van struck a 2006 Cadillac — driven by Shawn Kalinyak, 52, of West Babylon — that was headed west on the service road. Kalinyak and passenger Carmen Abreu, 40, of Central Islip, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Their injuries remain undisclosed at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the identification and location of the hit-and-run driver to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Southampton Town officials are considering burying a pipe Underwater pipe proposed to improve health of Shinnecock Bay
Bonnie Schwartz, of Woodbury, who loved her Michgian Bonnie Schwartz, 53, turned license plates into artwork
Police at scene where a man was found Man found shot to death in Hempstead, cops say
An NYPD honor guard leaves St. Patrick's Cathedral NYPD honors the department's fallen from the pandemic
Bryan Berard was a victim of former financial Former Islanders players react to 17-year sentence for ex-financial adviser
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the Cuomo: Nassau ZIP code seen as virus 'hot spot' with 7% positivity rate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search