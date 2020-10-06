Police are searching for the driver of a 1993 Ford Econoline van that investigators said was involved in an early morning hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two people Tuesday in Islandia.

Suffolk County police said the van driver fled the scene on foot after the crash and are asking the public for help.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Express Drive North and Old Nichols Road at about 2:40 a.m., police said.

Major Case Unit detectives said the Ford van struck a 2006 Cadillac — driven by Shawn Kalinyak, 52, of West Babylon — that was headed west on the service road. Kalinyak and passenger Carmen Abreu, 40, of Central Islip, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Their injuries remain undisclosed at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the identification and location of the hit-and-run driver to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.