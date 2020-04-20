TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Man arrested in fatal hit-run, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a fatal Sunday night hit-and-run in Hempstead after police said a witness flagged down a Nassau County police officer, who stopped the fleeing suspect.

The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Spencer Place in Hempstead just after 10:20 p.m, police said. Police said the driver, Erick Argueta, of Mason Street in Hempstead, was stopped a short time later on Jerusalem Avenue — and arrested without incident.

According to police, Argueta, driving a 2005 Acura MDX west on Jerusalem, struck a 63-year-old victim as he crossed the road from north to south, then attempted to flee "without stopping."

But police said the witness, whose identity was not disclosed, made a U-turn and followed Argueta, stopping a police officer who then was able to stop Argueta.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to what police described as "multiple trauma injuries." His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Argueta was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

