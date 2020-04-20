Man arrested in fatal hit-run, police say

A 30-year-old man has been charged in a fatal Sunday night hit-and-run in Hempstead after police said a witness flagged down a Nassau County police officer, who stopped the fleeing suspect.

The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Spencer Place in Hempstead just after 10:20 p.m, police said. Police said the driver, Erick Argueta, of Mason Street in Hempstead, was stopped a short time later on Jerusalem Avenue — and arrested without incident.

According to police, Argueta, driving a 2005 Acura MDX west on Jerusalem, struck a 63-year-old victim as he crossed the road from north to south, then attempted to flee "without stopping."

But police said the witness, whose identity was not disclosed, made a U-turn and followed Argueta, stopping a police officer who then was able to stop Argueta.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to what police described as "multiple trauma injuries." His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Argueta was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.