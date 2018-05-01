TODAY'S PAPER
Motorist stopped for dog hurt in hit-run, Suffolk police say

A motorist was struck by a hit-and-run driver

A motorist was struck by a hit-and-run driver after she stopped to help a dog Monday night on Fifth Avenue near Inchcape Road, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

A female motorist who stopped to help a dog on a roadway in Suffolk County was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and the dog, a pit bull, was dead at the scene, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was driving south on Fifth Avenue at 10:46 p.m. Monday when she stopped to help the dog near Inchcape Road on the border between Brentwood and North Bay Shore, police said.

Another southbound vehicle, a gray sedan, hit her and left the scene, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to call the Third Precinct at 631-854-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Police said it was not known when the dog died, nor whether the death was caused by the hit-and-run driver.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

