A hit-and-run driver left a 24-year-old man "lying in the roadway" in Farmingville on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Gabriel Perezof Farmingville was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Portion Road and North Morris Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. They determined Perez had been struck by a vehicle that then fled, according to the police statement.

No description of the vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information should call the Sixth Squad 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.