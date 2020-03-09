TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police release photo in Hicksville fatal hit-run

Nassau County police are looking for the driver

Nassau County police are looking for the driver of this video, seen in a surveillance image, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on March 3 in Hicksville. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police searching for a light-colored sedan seen fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in Hicksville released surveillance footage of the vehicle Monday.

The crash killed a woman, identified by Nassau County police as Gladis Bonilla, 54, of Westbury. Police said Bonilla was crossing West John Street at Kuhl Avenue when she was struck by the sedan heading east at about 5:45 a.m. on March 3. Police also released an image of a car similar to the one they say was involved in the incident to prove a clearer photo than the one captured on surveillance cameras.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

