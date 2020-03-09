Police release photo in Hicksville fatal hit-run

Police searching for a light-colored sedan seen fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in Hicksville released surveillance footage of the vehicle Monday.

The crash killed a woman, identified by Nassau County police as Gladis Bonilla, 54, of Westbury. Police said Bonilla was crossing West John Street at Kuhl Avenue when she was struck by the sedan heading east at about 5:45 a.m. on March 3. Police also released an image of a car similar to the one they say was involved in the incident to prove a clearer photo than the one captured on surveillance cameras.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.