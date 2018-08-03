TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Officials: Driver in fatal hit-and-run to be released on bail

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
A teenager accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian in Huntington is expected to be released on bail Friday, officials said.

Veronica Borracci, 17, of Dix Hills, was preparing to post the $100,000 bond set at her arraignment Friday, instead of coming up with $50,000 in cash, officials said.

Borracci's attorney was not immediately available for comment. 

Borracci was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony, said a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Sair Rodriguez, 32, was walking on the shoulder of southbound Broadway in Huntington at about midnight on Wednesday when he was struck near Legacy Court by Borracci, who was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra, police said.

The Greenlawn Fire Department took Rodriguez to Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police had said earlier Thursday.

The defendant was arrested at about 9 a.m. Thursday, they added.

