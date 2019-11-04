Police are searching for a multicolor extended cab pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured three pedestrians last month in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred in front of West Hills Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known and police did not release details about any of the victims.

The pickup truck cab was dark-colored, while the bed was white, police said. Police said the driver is believed to be a male, but gave no further description.

The truck also had an extended truck type chrome exhaust stack behind the extended cab.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Tipsters can also text SCPD and the message CRIMES [274637] or email tips to www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emailed tips will remain confidential. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.