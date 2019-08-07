A Mattituck man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment charging him with hitting and killing a Kings Park teacher and coach who was jogging in St. James.

Keith Clancy, 32, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and nine other crimes related to the July 14 death of Michael McDermott, 37, of Smithtown.

Assistant District Attorney James Curtin said Clancy was high on fentanyl and driving erratically on Lake Avenue when he drove onto the shoulder and plowed into McDermott, knocking him 100 feet in the air. Clancy then drove his car with a hole in the windshield and blood inside and out of the car for almost a half-hour, until he was arrested near Exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway in Manorville. Curtin said the collision left parts of Clancy's Nissan Sentra and his license plate at the scene.

Clancy has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated by alcohol or impaired by drugs, Curtin said.

Police found fentanyl in a glassine envelope in Clancy's car, and some suboxone — a drug used to treat narcotics addicts — rolled up in a sock in the back seat, Curtin said.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho ordered Clancy held on bail of $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

Clancy's attorney, Anthony La Pinta, said he would investigate the case before commenting on the allegations. "The magnitude of the tragedy is quite clear," he said.

District Attorney Timothy Sini said Clancy's actions are "clearly connected to the opioid epidemic we are seeing throughout our country." But he said addiction is not an excuse for driving while impaired.

Sini said McDermott was beloved as a teacher and a baseball coach.

"This is a real loss for the community," he said.