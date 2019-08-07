TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged in death of Kings Park teacher-coach pleads not guilty 

Keith Clancy, 32, inside Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom

Keith Clancy, 32, inside Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Clancy was arraigned for the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in St. James on July. 15. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com
Print

A Mattituck man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment charging him with hitting and killing a Kings Park teacher and coach who was jogging in St. James.

Keith Clancy, 32, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and nine other crimes related to the July 14 death of Michael McDermott, 37, of Smithtown.

Assistant District Attorney James Curtin said Clancy was high on fentanyl and driving erratically on Lake Avenue when he drove onto the shoulder and plowed into McDermott, knocking him 100 feet in the air. Clancy then drove his car with a hole in the windshield and blood inside and out of the car for almost a half-hour, until he was arrested near Exit 69 of the Long Island Expressway in Manorville. Curtin said the collision left parts of Clancy's Nissan Sentra and his license plate at the scene.

Clancy has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated by alcohol or impaired by drugs, Curtin said.

Police found fentanyl in a glassine envelope in Clancy's car, and some suboxone — a drug used to treat narcotics addicts — rolled up in a sock in the back seat, Curtin said.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho ordered Clancy held on bail of $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

Clancy's attorney, Anthony La Pinta, said he would investigate the case before commenting on the allegations. "The magnitude of the tragedy is quite clear," he said.

District Attorney Timothy Sini said Clancy's actions are "clearly connected to the opioid epidemic we are seeing throughout our country." But he said addiction is not an excuse for driving while impaired.

Sini said McDermott was beloved as a teacher and a baseball coach.

"This is a real loss for the community," he said.

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Donnell Hicks,of Queens, inside Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom DA: AutoZone driver may face more charges in death
Julianne Moore worked with both her husband and Julianne Moore talks about filming 'After the Wedding' on LI
Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives investigate the death of Detectives probe C. Islip shooting death, police say
Toni Morrison speaks at a Newsday book and 'Song Of Toni Morrison': Newsday's 1987 profile
A co-op in this Westhampton Beach development is What you can get in the Hamptons for less than $500G
Adventureland is offering free rides on its Turbulence Here's how to ride a roller coaster on LI for free
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search