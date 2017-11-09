A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Levittown Thursday, Nassau police said.

The pedestrian was struck at about 5 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike near Gardiners Avenue, police said. Homicide detectives were investigating.

Police late Thursday said no one had been arrested and that other information, including the victim’s identity and details about the vehicle, was not immediately available.

Employees of businesses at the intersection — a busy commercial area with gas stations, a supermarket and several eateries — said the turnpike was blocked off for hours as police investigated.