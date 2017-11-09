This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Levittown, cops say

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Levittown Thursday, Nassau police said.

The pedestrian was struck at about 5 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike near Gardiners Avenue, police said. Homicide detectives were investigating.

Police late Thursday said no one had been arrested and that other information, including the victim’s identity and details about the vehicle, was not immediately available.

Employees of businesses at the intersection — a busy commercial area with gas stations, a supermarket and several eateries — said the turnpike was blocked off for hours as police investigated.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

China's President Xi Jinping talks with President Donald 1600: Senate GOP tax plan zaps New York, defies Trump
Marianne Schoepflin, a teacher at Smithtown High School LI teacher is NY finalist for national award
Jelani Maraj, 38, brother of award-winning singer and Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of child rape
Parents drop off their children at Woodland Elementary Talks to resume Friday as school bus strike hits Day 5
Jules Jacobs with his daughter, Caren Jacobs, at Jules Jacobs wrote music; 24 lyricists added words
From left: NIFA board member Christopher Wright, second NIFA rejects Nassau County’s 2018 budget
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE