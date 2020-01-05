TODAY'S PAPER
Man who shot at cop while fleeing crash arrested, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A man who shot at an officer last month while he was running away from the scene of a car crash in Middle Island has been arrested, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

Leroy Jones, 44, of Middle Island is charged with aggravated attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, police said.

He is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Authorities said Jones was driving a 2020 Volvo at the intersection of Middle Country and Wellington roads in Middle Island on Dec. 23 when he hit a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder heading west on Middle Country Road.

Police said Jones ran away and fired at a patrol officer during a foot pursuit. The officer was not struck, returned fire and continued the pursuit, police said.

Two others involved in the crash — the driver of the vehicle that was hit and a passenger in that vehicle, both female — were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

