A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a 13-year-old boy crossing the street on Sunday afternoon in North Lawrence, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A nearby surveillance video released by the police department of the crash shows what appears to be the boy crossing midblock and being catapulted into the sidewalk upon the collision.

The boy sustained lacerations to his knee and face, and is hospitalized in stable condition, a police news release said Monday morning.

The driver, operating what was described as a gray or blue Volkswagen Passat, headed eastbound, left the crash scene continuing in that direction, toward Rockaway Turnpike, the release said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in front of 271 Burnside Ave., according to the release, which did not provide further details about what happened, any leads or road conditions.

Drivers injured 876 pedestrians and killed 29 in Nassau County in 2019 — the most of any year for which statistics are available, according to the University at Albany's Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. In Suffolk, the numbers were 478 injured and 31 killed that same year.