Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Brentwood early Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

According to police a male pedestrian was fatally struck at 3:15 a.m. by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue, between 6th Street and 7th Street.

The victim was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available and the investigation was continuing.