A Ridge driver who struck and killed a woman Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Miller Place knew her, police said Wednesday.

John Lang struck Mary Ginty, 31, with his sedan while she was walking north on Miller Place Road at 9:58 p.m., then fled because he said there was a warrant out for his arrest, according to police and court records.

“They were known to each other,” a police spokesman said.

The nature of their relationship was not known.

Lang was arrested about four hours later and charged /with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said. He was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, where his bail was set at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond, according to court records.

Lang’s attorney, Stephen A. Brown of Hauppauge, did not return calls for comment.

Police said Ginty was walking north on Miller Place Road when Lang drove his 2017 Hyundai Elantra into her. Ginty was taken to Port Jefferson's John T. Mather Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

“I drove down the road an accidentally clipped her,” Lang said, according to the criminal complaint. “I didn’t see her.”