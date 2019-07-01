Police are searching for the driver of a silver or gray sedan that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in North Bellport.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, suffered what Suffolk County police described only as "serious injuries" in the 11:30 p.m. crash on Atlantic Avenue by Doane Avenue.

Police said that Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and that the vehicle "should have front-end damage."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call 631-854-8540. To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS (8477); text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637); or email tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said.