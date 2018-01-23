Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who struck a man getting out of his car outside his East Islip home two weeks ago.

The car that hit Jorge Gomez-Botero was a silver/gray 2005-06 Nissan Altima, and the driver’s side mirror and front end were damaged by the impact, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

Gomez-Botero, 36, was getting out of his car outside his home on Union Boulevard between 12:10 a.m. and 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 10 when he was hit by a passing car, police said Tuesday.

Police had originally reported that he was hit about 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The impact knocked him about 10 feet and he was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises.

Gomez-Botero said at the time that the car that hit him was “going really fast,” and driver must have lost control.

“What bothers me the most is: ‘Who does this?’ ” he said.