Police searching for driver in North Amityville hit-run

Police are searching for the driver of a flatbed tractor trailer truck that struck and seriously injured a man late last month on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville.

A brief 2-second video posted by Suffolk County police on YouTube shows the tractor trailer headed west and striking the pedestrian, who was walking east in what police have described as the westbound lanes.

The hit-and-run occurred just west of Bayview Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said.

The pedestrian, identified by police as Derek Groves, 30, of Amityville, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with what were described as serious injuries. The status of his recovery was not disclosed.

First Squad detectives are investigating the collision. Police have not said what evidence they have in addition to the video, which has more than 1,400 views.

That video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/scpdtv under the link CC 20-426109, Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit-and-Run Crash.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit tips using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.