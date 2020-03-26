Police searching for Westhampton hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Westhampton on March 18, seriously injuring her, is being sought by Suffolk’s Crime Stoppers program and Southampton police, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, 54, of Westhampton, was found on the side of South Country Road near Jagger Lane at about 4 p.m. She had injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle," police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or by using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.