Two Hofstra University students were held up in their off-campus apartment by a gunman who took a laptop and ran off, authorities said Tuesday.

The man and woman were in their bedroom in their Fairview Boulevard home when the suspect came in about 11:35 p.m., and pointed a gun at them as he demanded money and jewelry, Nassau police said in a news release.

The gunman grabbed a laptop and left through a side door, police said.

The woman told News 12 Long Island that the home invader asked for the password to the laptop and made sure it worked before taking off.

The two were not injured, officials said.

Police said the gunman appeared to be in his 30s and wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants and an American Flag bandanna that covered part of his face.

Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.