A duo who snatched packages from a Hampton Bays porch was arrested a short time later after surveillance video of their un-Christmas-like deed went viral, Southampton police said Tuesday.

The community gave the victim the gift of the man’s name after seeing the video she had posted on Facebook shortly after the 11:10 a.m. grab Monday, police said.

The video shows a man in a blue hoodie and a cigarette in his mouth walking across the lawn to take two packages. He then hustles to a silver sedan parked right in front of the home, the video shows.

Less than three hours after the crime, officers pulled over a car in Bridgehampton that looked like the one in the video, police said, and inside was Pasquale Decicco, 37, and Christen Fleming, 34, both of Bridgehampton, as well as the victim’s packages and other packages from thefts that had not been reported yet.

“They had actually changed their clothes to disguise their appearance,” spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said. “We wound up catching them.

“It’s great. The community worked together . . . Everything came together, except for the grinches, who did not steal Christmas.”

Decicco was charged with three counts of petit larceny, which are misdemeanors, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, also misdemeanors.

Fleming was charged with one count of petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.

Police said the victim had the Ring video doorbell surveillance system, which caught Decicco going on her property, snatching the packages and leaving in a silver car.

Not long after, police got a call about a car matching the one used by the suspects, police said.

A patrol officer who spotted it in Bridgehampton followed the vehicle so expertly that the couple did not know a marked car was on their trail and that detectives were on their way, Ralph said.

Detectives stopped the couple’s vehicle near Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, Ralph said, and made the arrests.

Ralph credited the viral video, the community and the officers for nabbing the “porch pirates,” the nickname officers have given thieves who take advantage of the holiday season by jumping on deliveries left outside homes.

And it gave Ralph a chance to use a catchy phrase in her news release: “Southampton Town Police catch two grinches who almost stole Christmas.”