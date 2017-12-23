TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Drivers face charges in Christmas sobriety enforcement

Authorities said 499 vehicles passed through a checkpoint at Waverly Avenue and Sunrise Highway’s North Service Road in Patchogue.

Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police and New York State troopers held a Christmas holiday weekend DWI checkpoint in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

Suffolk County police and New York State troopers arrested 10 people Friday night during a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.

Authorities said 499 vehicles passed through their checkpoint at the corner of Waverly Avenue and Sunrise Highway’s North Service Road.

Those arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs ranged in age from 23 to 59 and live in communities from Amityville to Holbrook. The 10 are scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Similarly, three people were arrested Friday night for different offenses during a sobriety checkpoint conducted by police in Riverhead, Southold, Shelter Island by State Police as part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force.

The three arrested, whose ages ranged from 27 to 57, are Riverhead residents. Two — one charged with driving while intoxicated, the other with driving while ability impaired by drugs — are scheduled for arraignment Saturday. The third person was issued a desk appearance ticket for marijuana possession.

Nassau County police said they did not conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

