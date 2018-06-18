A Holtsville man was charged with fatally stabbing another man Sunday night at a construction yard, police said.

Francisco Lopez, 37, stabbed Florentino Epifanio, 39, twice in the stomach during a dispute about 7:50 p.m. at 192 Long Island Ave., Holtsville, Suffolk County police said.

Epifanio, also a Holtsville resident, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lopez, who lives near the construction yard, fled the scene but was arrested later and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad, said neither man was associated with the company that owns the yard.