TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Arrest in fatal stabbing at Holtsville construction yard

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The scene of a fatal stabbing Sunday night

The scene of a fatal stabbing Sunday night at a Holtsville construction yard. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Holtsville man was charged with fatally stabbing another man Sunday night at a construction yard, police said.

Francisco Lopez, 37, stabbed Florentino Epifanio, 39, twice in the stomach during a dispute about 7:50 p.m. at 192 Long Island Ave., Holtsville, Suffolk County police said.

Epifanio, also a Holtsville resident, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lopez, who lives near the construction yard, fled the scene but was arrested later and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad, said neither man was associated with the company that owns the yard.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

"We have photo frames, plank-wood projects, pillow covers, Two new craft stores open on LI
The scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night Cops: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting
Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue Village considers banning nightclubs in downtown
Joe Sabia, owner of Sabia's Car Care in Village proposes allowing more details on signs
Mary-Kate Olsen, seen here on Aug. 29, 2017, Hampton Classic horse show returns in August
Mike Colangelo, water service foreman in Glen Cove, City waits for Freon test result at shut well