TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man leads police in chase after shooting woman in Holtsville, cops say

A Suffolk County police officer ropes off the

A Suffolk County police officer ropes off the crime scene on Morris Avenue in Holtsville Sunday night, after a shooting. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 28-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after police said she was shot by the father of her child Sunday night in Holtsville, who then led police on a pursuit into Queens before he was stopped and arrested.

Suffolk County police said the suspect, Jiuber Mejia-Chicas, 35, shot the woman, whose identity was not released, at her home on Morris Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., then apparently shot himself in the head before fleeing the scene in a 2005 Ford Escape.

But Mejia-Chicas was spotted on the westbound Long Island Expressway by Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Carey, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop — only to have Mejia-Chicas lead him and other officers on a pursuit through Nassau and into Queens before being stopped on the Whitestone Expressway at about 10:15 p.m. It was then, police said, that officers learned of the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the female victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she is being treated. The child, whose age and gender is not known, was not involved in the incident, police said.

Mejia-Chica was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens  for treatment of his injuries and then was released to police and held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, police said.

He was charged with second-degree and third-degree assault, second-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Police said Mejia-Chicas, who has no known address, will be arraigned at a later date in First District Court in Central Islip.


Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Two men wearing masks in Brentwood on April Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, seen last year, Animal shelter may get new home, courtesy of grant
State Sen. Todd Kaminksy, standing in front of Long Beach calls for reopening hospital to handle virus patients
Levittown is seen here in this aerial photo After the virus: More working at home, tele-everything
Nassau County Police responded to a report of Uniondale shooting leaves one injured
Experts advise limiting shopping trips as the COVID-19 What to know about the coronavirus apex in New York
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search