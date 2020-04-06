A 28-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after police said she was shot by the father of her child Sunday night in Holtsville, who then led police on a pursuit into Queens before he was stopped and arrested.

Suffolk County police said the suspect, Jiuber Mejia-Chicas, 35, shot the woman, whose identity was not released, at her home on Morris Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., then apparently shot himself in the head before fleeing the scene in a 2005 Ford Escape.

But Mejia-Chicas was spotted on the westbound Long Island Expressway by Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Carey, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop — only to have Mejia-Chicas lead him and other officers on a pursuit through Nassau and into Queens before being stopped on the Whitestone Expressway at about 10:15 p.m. It was then, police said, that officers learned of the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the female victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she is being treated. The child, whose age and gender is not known, was not involved in the incident, police said.

Mejia-Chica was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens for treatment of his injuries and then was released to police and held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, police said.

He was charged with second-degree and third-degree assault, second-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Police said Mejia-Chicas, who has no known address, will be arraigned at a later date in First District Court in Central Islip.



