Suffolk Police on Friday arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed last week in Holtsville and charged him with her killing, police said.

Wayne Chambers, 49, of Falcon Avenue in Holtsville., was arrested in upstate Newburgh and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sandra McIntosh, 46, of Medford, police said.

A resident of Woodland Avenue in Holtsville heard a woman calling for help at about 8 p.m. on July 22, police said. The unidentified resident found McIntosh on Woodland Avenue and called 911, police said. A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, police said.

Chambers was taken into custody by Suffolk police homicide detectives as well as Newburgh and State police and the U.S. Marshals Service. He's scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

A defense attorney for Chambers could not immediately be reached for comment.