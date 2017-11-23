TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 3 charged after Bethpage burglary, fight with officers

Intruder and resident hurt after fight inside Lowell Street home, police say, before suspect’s mother and brother attacked officers at hospital.

Liam Colwell, 17, of Bethpage and Danielle Colwell, 47, of Bethpage, the burglary suspect's brother and mother, face charges in connection with an attack on Nassau police officers at a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A case that began as a fight inside a Bethpage home between a burglar and a 65-year-old resident ended with the suspect’s mother and brother attacking Nassau police officers at a hospital, authorities said Thursday.

John Colwell, 19, was injured when the resident hit him on the head with a baseball bat, police said, and will be arraigned on a charge of first-degree burglary when medically...

