A Brooklyn man will face two felony charges in court Wednesday after fraudulently returning more than $17,000 in merchandise to Home Depot stores, Nassau police said.

Police said that Guery Roy, 40, would, for example, pay for a relatively inexpensive item while hiding expensive merchandise that he would shoplift. Then he would return the pricier merchandise for money back, a police spokesman said.

Roy, of New York Avenue, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records theft in connection with an April 27 case at a Valley Stream Home Depot, police said.

Between April 17 and Sept. 13, he returned $17,118 to Home Depot stores at seven Nassau locations: Elmont, Freeport, Levittown, Jericho, Westbury, Syosset and Valley Stream, police said. That appears to be every Home Depot location in Nassau except for Hempstead, according to the chain’s website.

Other details on Roy’s alleged scheme were not immediately available Tuesday night.