TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

2nd Brooklyn man charged in return merchandise scam, police say

Michel Duckens, 46, of Brooklyn.

Michel Duckens, 46, of Brooklyn. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A second Brooklyn man has been charged in connection with a scam last year in which merchandise stolen from several Home Depot stores was returned for money, Nassau police said Friday.

Michel Duckens, 46, of Snyder Avenue, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday on charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and 10 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Police said he and Guery Roy, 40, of New York Avenue, scammed more than $17,000 out of seven Home Depot stores in Nassau between April 17 and Sept. 13 of last year. They would, for example, pay for a relatively inexpensive item while hiding expensive merchandise, then return the pricier merchandise for a refund, police said.

It was not immediately known if Duckens had an attorney. Roy’s case is still pending.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Park Police probe the scene Police: Third body recovered from plane crash
Justify works out under exercise rider Humberto Gomez Betting on the Belmont? Fan interest could help
A damaged vehicle can be seen in the Cops: 3 killed in Meadowbrook Parkway crash
Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain died by suicide Experts: High-profile suicides can be a trigger
Mary Ann Vecchio gestures and screams as she Ex-LIer whose son was killed at Kent State dies
Don Clavin, the Republican Receiver of Taxes in Clavin declares victory on assessment notices