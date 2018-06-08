A second Brooklyn man has been charged in connection with a scam last year in which merchandise stolen from several Home Depot stores was returned for money, Nassau police said Friday.

Michel Duckens, 46, of Snyder Avenue, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday on charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and 10 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Police said he and Guery Roy, 40, of New York Avenue, scammed more than $17,000 out of seven Home Depot stores in Nassau between April 17 and Sept. 13 of last year. They would, for example, pay for a relatively inexpensive item while hiding expensive merchandise, then return the pricier merchandise for a refund, police said.

It was not immediately known if Duckens had an attorney. Roy’s case is still pending.