A home health aide is accused of stealing her 82-year-old patient’s cash, winter coat and other possessions, according to the Nassau County Police Department, which on Monday announced her arrest.

And before leaving the home, she went into the patient’s closet, took out her red sweater, and left the home wearing it, a department news release says.

The theft, on April 28 at 4:20 p.m., at the patient’s home in Westbury was caught on surveillance video that the patient’s family happened to have set up, according to Officer Daniel Dugan, a county police spokesman.

The aide, Martha Saint-Amand, 58, of Fenwood Drive, Valley Stream, was charged with petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket to appear at First District Court on Aug. 11, according to Dugan’s news release. Saint-Amand could not immediately be reached for comment.

The video shows the theft: the aide taking a small box with the cash, putting the box in her bag, then taking the coat and other possessions and putting then in the bag, Dugan’s release says.

The woman’s daughter was the one who reported the theft to the police, according to the release.

Dugan’s release does not say how much cash she took, or how much the other items are worth, but New York State’s petit larceny statute generally covers theft below $1,000.