A home health aide was arrested after she tried to block police from entering the Garden City Park home of a 90-year-old woman in her care, Nassau County police said.

The woman had called 911 on Wednesday morning to report a radiator had fallen on her leg, but the call was cut short, police said.

Responding officers continued to the source of the call, and told health aide Tasha Smalls, 32, of Clifford Court in Huntington Station, that they needed to check on the well-being of the person who made the 911 call, police said.

“The defendant refused to allow the officers to enter the victim’s home . . . Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim attempted to call 911 to report an injury caused by a radiator falling on her leg,” police said in a news release.

“The defendant grabbed the phone away from the victim, preventing her from finishing the 911 call. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment,” the news release said.

Smalls was awaiting arraignment Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, endangering the welfare of an elderly person, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal mischief, police said.

Police offered no motive for why Smalls tried to stop the 911 call and stop them from entering the home.