TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Home health aide accused of endangering woman, 90

Tasha Smalls, 32, of Huntington Station, was arrested

Tasha Smalls, 32, of Huntington Station, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, on charges of endangering a 90-year-old woman, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A home health aide was arrested after she tried to block police from entering the Garden City Park home of a 90-year-old woman in her care, Nassau County police said.

The woman had called 911 on Wednesday morning to report a radiator had fallen on her leg, but the call was cut short, police said.

Responding officers continued to the source of the call, and told health aide Tasha Smalls, 32, of Clifford Court in Huntington Station, that they needed to check on the well-being of the person who made the 911 call, police said.

“The defendant refused to allow the officers to enter the victim’s home . . . Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim attempted to call 911 to report an injury caused by a radiator falling on her leg,” police said in a news release.

“The defendant grabbed the phone away from the victim, preventing her from finishing the 911 call. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment,” the news release said.

Smalls was awaiting arraignment Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, endangering the welfare of an elderly person, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal mischief, police said.

Police offered no motive for why Smalls tried to stop the 911 call and stop them from entering the home.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of 1600: Trump has ‘swear’ words ready for Mueller
Firefighters from the Manorville Fire Department fight to 2 injured in Suffolk house fire, police say
The Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen diner and the Bridgehampton Historic designation considered for downtown
Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, Weather: Below-normal temps, gusty winds
This home on Highbridge Drive in Huntington is LI home prices post biggest gain in more than a decade
Suffolk County police released surveillance images and video 2 sought in shotgun holdup, police say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE