Home health aide pleads not guilty to manslaughter in client's death

A home health aide who allegedly attacked an 83-year-old patient with a wooden back scratcher before he bled to death in his Garden City home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a manslaughter indictment.

A grand jury also indicted Gail Godwin, 62, of Bay Shore, on felony charges of assault, endangering an incompetent or physically disabled person and tampering with physical evidence.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Schwartz kept Godwin's bond at $200,000 at her Nassau County Court arraignment and ordered her back to court on March 3. She ignored a request for comment while leaving court with several supporters.

Authorities have alleged victim John Busch died of blood loss on Dec. 27 after Godwin, who had cared for him for 18 months, hit him on the head and then waited several hours to call 911.

Busch was on blood thinners and bled profusely, but instead of getting him timely medical attention, Godwin tried to clean up his blood in the house after she inflicted multiple lacerations to his head, according to law enforcement officials.

Prosecutor Nicole Aloise said in court Tuesday that Godwin used bleach and vinegar to try to scrub up the area as Busch bled to death on his bedroom floor. Godwin only called for help after the victim — who suffered from dementia, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease — already was dead, according to the prosecutor.

She also said that Godwin told police when they arrived that Busch had fallen in the bathroom 15 minutes earlier and hit his head, but "finally came clean" as hours passed and blood was discovered throughout the house, according to the prosecutor.

Godwin’s attorney, Bruce Barket, told the judge "that when the facts are all heard, things will be a little bit more complicated." He said Busch had a number of neurological and psychiatric issues that caused him to be physically and racially abusive to Godwin and that Busch "should have been in a home."

The defense lawyer added: "My client did the best she could to care for him and to tend to him, not realizing that he was in a life-threatening situation until after he expired."

Barket said in an interview after court that besides physically abusing Godwin, Busch would say things to her "that referenced both her race and intellect in a way that was extraordinarily demeaning and insulting and she generally tolerated it quite well."

The attorney wouldn't discuss what his defense of Godwin would entail, but said the case provides a lesson that tragedy can result if elderly individuals don't get the level of care they need.

Godwin has worked as a home health aide for 42 years, according to police. She is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge against her.

"My office will protect seniors and we will hold anyone who harms vulnerable individuals responsible for their actions," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement after the arraignment.