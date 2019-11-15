TODAY'S PAPER
Home health aide forged Merrick woman's checks, stole $43,000, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A home health care aide from Queens was arrested Thursday night in Merrick, charged with stealing more than $43,000 from a 71-year-old woman she was hired to care for, Nassau County police said.

Police said Rashni Bissesar, 25, of 103rd Avenue, South Richmond Hill, forged 56 checks between December 2018 and June and that when confronted by the victim she returned some of the stolen money — but refused to return all of it.

The victim then reported the incident and following an investigation by Major Case Bureau detectives police said Bissesar was arrested at the victim's home Thursday at about 9:45 p.m. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Bissesar is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if she is represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

