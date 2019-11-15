A home health care aide from Queens was arrested Thursday night in Merrick, charged with stealing more than $43,000 from a 71-year-old woman she was hired to care for, Nassau County police said.

Police said Rashni Bissesar, 25, of 103rd Avenue, South Richmond Hill, forged 56 checks between December 2018 and June and that when confronted by the victim she returned some of the stolen money — but refused to return all of it.

The victim then reported the incident and following an investigation by Major Case Bureau detectives police said Bissesar was arrested at the victim's home Thursday at about 9:45 p.m. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Bissesar is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if she is represented by counsel.