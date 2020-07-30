Man shot in home invasion burglary in Bay Shore, Suffolk police say
One man was hospitalized after being shot during an early morning home invasion-style burglary in Bay Shore Thursday, Suffolk County police said.
Police said details were still emerging but said the man, whose identity was not released, was shot during a break-in at his home on Third Avenue at about 4:10 a.m.
Police said the man was transported to a hospital for treatment, but released no information on his condition. Third Squad detectives are investigating.