TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Morning
SEARCH
84° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man shot in home invasion burglary in Bay Shore, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One man was hospitalized after being shot during an early morning home invasion-style burglary in Bay Shore Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said details were still emerging but said the man, whose identity was not released, was shot during a break-in at his home on Third Avenue at about 4:10 a.m.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital for treatment, but released no information on his condition. Third Squad detectives are investigating.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Holtsville's Christina Braun and her boyfriend of 11 Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Proposed code changes for development along the waterfront Long-awaited draft released for Port Washington business district
With Janet and Pat Mennona's big anniversary celebration Love Story: They were friends until romance bloomed
Blossom end rot is a disorder caused by Q&A: Blossom end rot, staking an oak tree and stunted parsley
The Marine Nature Study Area in Oceanside offers Oceanside a close-knit, family-friendly locale
Katherine St George, 18, of Merrick, graduated in LI grad wins $80,000 in science competition
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search