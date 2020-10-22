A man and a woman were injured when struck by a handgun during what police believe was a "targeted" home invasion-style burglary early Thursday in Melville.

The burglary occurred at a home on New York Avenue at about 1:20 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said a man entered the home and demanded cash from the two residents — a man and a woman — then displayed a handgun, which he used to strike both victims. During an ensuing struggle, police said the male resident wrestled with the suspect and the weapon discharged, but said the bullet did not strike anyone. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the two victims were transported to a hospital "for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

Second Squad detectives are investigating the burglary and ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.