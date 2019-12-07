Two armed robbers — who were holding a man and a woman against their will — were foiled Friday night when a Freeport resident arrived home as one of the men was searching for cash, Nassau police said.

Police said a 31-year-old man was outside his home around 9:30 p.m. when two men wearing black ski masks and dressed all in black walked up the driveway. The resident approached the men, who pointed handguns at him and entered the house, police said.

Once inside, the men restrained the victim and ordered him to lie on the living room floor. One of the robbers then proceeded to a bedroom, where he found a 51-year-old woman, police said. She, too, was told to lie on the living room floor.

One of the robbers stayed with the two victims, while the other looked for money, police said.

During this search, another man, aged 41, arrived home and saw the two victims on the floor, police said. He fled to a neighbor's house to call police and the robbers took off on foot, police said.

No one was hurt and nothing was reported missing, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this home invastion to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.