Nassau County police arrested and charged two people Friday night in connection with a New Cassel home invasion robbery.

Police said Pierre K. Fede, 31, and Stanley Brevet, 34, both of New Cassel, forced their way into a home on Prospect Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Friday, where they held a man at knifepoint.

The two men demanded money and forced a 50-year-old man into a back room while Fede held a 4-inch pocket knife, police said. A second 24-year-old man at the house was able to call 911.

Police arrived to find two men wearing black masks standing in the doorway of the home, and someone pleading for them to leave. Police ordered the two assailants to the ground, where Fede handed over the knife and was arrested, police said.

Police said Brevet refused multiple orders by police, but was arrested uninjured.

Fede was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Brevet was charged with second-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary.

Both were booked and set to be arraigned Saturday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys.