TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Two men charged in New Cassel home invasion, Nassau police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police arrested and charged two people Friday night in connection with a New Cassel home invasion robbery.

Police said Pierre K. Fede, 31, and Stanley Brevet, 34, both of New Cassel, forced their way into a home on Prospect Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Friday, where they held a man at knifepoint.

The two men demanded money and forced a 50-year-old man into a back room while Fede held a 4-inch pocket knife, police said. A second 24-year-old man at the house was able to call 911.

Police arrived to find two men wearing black masks standing in the doorway of the home, and someone pleading for them to leave. Police ordered the two assailants to the ground, where Fede handed over the knife and was arrested, police said.

Police said Brevet refused multiple orders by police, but was arrested uninjured.

Fede was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Brevet was charged with second-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary.

Both were booked and set to be arraigned Saturday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Cuomo: Suffolk teen among 3 NY child deaths from COVID-19 related illness
Gov. Cuomo delivers his daily briefing Saturday. Cuomo: Coronavirus testing coming to churches in minority communities
Closed storefronts along an empty Wellwood Avenue, in Small businesses struggle to stay afloat as COVID-19 leaves downtowns deserted
Long line to get into Target on Sunrise Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
A little over two dozen people rally in Reopen debate is more complicated than protests
Lauren Engel of Malverne, a critical care nurse For health care workers, a Mother's Day experience like no other
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search